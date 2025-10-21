Raiders' Jack Bech: Notches pair of receptions in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bech caught two passes on as many targets for 13 yards in Sunday's 31-0 loss to the Chiefs.
Bech's two receptions were good enough to make him the Raiders' second leading receiver behind Tre Tucker, but quarterback Geno Smith completed just 10 passes all game. Las Vegas plans to have Jakobi Meyers (knee) and Brock Bowers (knee) back in the lineup following a Week 8 bye, capping Bech's fantasy upside as the WR3 on a struggling offense.
