The Raiders selected Bech (knee) in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 58th overall.

Bech started out at LSU splitting time between receiver and tight end before settling in as a full-time receiver at TCU beginning in 2023. He brings tight-end-level physicality to the wide receiver position at 6-foot-214 pounds with film that routinely shows him running through tackles. Bech took off in 2024 with more receiving yards (1,034) and touchdowns (nine) than he had in his previous three years combined. A lot of targets in the Raiders offense are allocated to Jakobi Meyers and Brock Bowers, but there's still room for a third target. Bech has the talent to assume that role, especially considering Las Vegas' relative lack of competition for him currently on the roster.