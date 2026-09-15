Bech caught three of four targets for 23 yards and a touchdown Sunday in a 27-13 win over Miami.

Bech logged just 27 of Las Vegas' 68 offensive snaps, but his 3-23-1 receiving line on four targets was very similar to that of fellow wideouts Tre Tucker (3-27-0 on four targets) and Jalen Nailor (3-27-0 on five targets). Bech had by far the biggest impact, however, thanks to his 15-yard TD reception in the first quarter. QB Kirk Cousins leaned the most on running back Ashton Jeanty (6-45-2 receiving line on six targets) and tight end Michael Mayer (6-32-0 on seven targets) through the air, but his near-even distribution of targets among the team's wideouts is a good sign for Bech's potential to grow within the offense. The Raiders' WR corps doesn't have a clear-cut No. 1 option, so Bech has a chance to push for an increased role with a strong start to the campaign.