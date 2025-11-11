Bech was held without a catch on one target in Thursday's 10-7 loss to the Broncos.

Bech was a prime candidate to benefit from Jakobi Meyers' trade deadline departure to Jacksonville, but the rookie remained well behind Tre Tucker, Dont'e Thornton and Tyler Lockett in the pecking order at wide receiver, with Bech ultimately playing just 14 offensive snaps. A much friendlier matchup against the Cowboys looms on Monday Night Football in Week 11, but Bech's opportunities to make an impact may remain limited.