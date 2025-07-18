Bech signed a four-year deal with the Raiders on Friday.

Bech, who was the 58th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, has an opportunity as a rookie to step into a key role in a Raiders wideout corps that continues to be led by Jakobi Meyers and also includes returnee Tre Tucker and 2025 fourth-rounder Dont'e Thornton. It remains to be seen what sort of volume the 6-foot-1, 214-pounder out of TCU will see out of the gate, with Meyers (129 targets in 2024) and TE Brock Bowers (153 targets last season) destined to be QB Geno Smith's primary passing targets, but Bech could emerge as a lineup option in deeper formats if he's able to earn consistent playing time as the 2025 regular season progresses.