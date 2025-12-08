Bech recorded six receptions on six targets for 50 yards in Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Broncos.

Bech was expected to see an expanded role with Dont'e Thornton (concussion) sidelined. He went on to lead the team in targets, though they all came in the final 18 minutes of game time, with four of his targets coming from Kenny Pickett. While this was Bech's most productive game of his rookie season, he's difficult to trust given the state of quarterback play in Las Vegas and the potential for Thornton's return in Week 15 against the Eagles.