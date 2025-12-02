Bech caught two of three targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 31-14 loss to the Chargers.

Despite exiting the contest momentarily with a chest injury before returning in the third quarter, Bech still managed to log more offensive snaps (27) than both Tyler Lockett (25) and Dont'e Thornton (14) in the Raiders' first game since former offensive coordinator Chip Kelly's firing. Although he's in a tough matchup against the Broncos in Week 14, Bech will continue to battle for the WR2 role behind Tre Tucker.