Bech brought in two of three targets for 17 yards in the Raiders' 31-0 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

Despite his very modest numbers, Bech was more involved than Tre Tucker, who failed to come up with any of his three targets. Bech also finished with just 11 fewer yards than team leader Brock Bowers, as spot starter Kenny Pickett averaged just 2.6 yards per attempt while throwing for 64 yards. Bech could be due for a boost in opportunity in a Week 16 road matchup against the Texans next Sunday if Geno Smith can return from his shoulder injury and/or Tyler Lockett isn't able to suit up due to the wrist injury that he suffered in the second half of Sunday's loss.