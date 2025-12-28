Bech (back) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Bech popped up on Friday's injury report due to a back injury, and has not been cleared to play Sunday after going through pregame warmups. Bech's absence means Tyler Lockett, Alex Bachman and Dont'e Thornton are in line for larger roles on offense alongside Tre Tucker. With the Raiders eliminated from playoff contention, Bech's last opportunity to play this season is Week 18 against the Chiefs.