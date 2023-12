Jones tallied five tackles (four solo) and returned an interception for a touchdown in Thursday's 63-21 rout of the Chargers.

Jones played every defensive snap for the Raiders for the first time since he signed with the team Nov. 14. The second-year cornerback made arguably the play of the game when he made a one-handed interception of an Easton Stick pass attempt in the fourth quarter and returned it 16 yards for a score. Jones has now logged a pick-six in each of his first two NFL campaigns.