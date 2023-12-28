Jones totaled five tackles (four solo) and an interception that he returned for a touchdown in Monday's 20-14 victory against Kansas City.

Jones scored the second of two defensive touchdowns within a span of seven game seconds for the Raiders when he picked off a Patrick Mahomes pass and returned it 33 yards for a score in the second quarter. It was the third pick-six of the cornerback's career, two of which have come over the past two weeks. Jones has made a big impact since joining Las Vegas in mid-November, progressing to a near every-down role and tallying 20 tackles (17 solo) along with the pair of pick-sixes over four games.