Raiders' Jackson Barton: Suiting up New Year's Day
RotoWire Staff
Barton (back) is active for Sunday's game against the 49ers.
After being sidelined for both of the Raiders' previous two contests due to a back issue, Barton will now be available to back up starting left tackle Kolton Miller this weekend versus San Francisco.
