Raiders' Jackson Powers-Johnson: Dealing with ribs issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Powers-Johnson suffered a ribs injury in Thursday's preseason opener against Seattle, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.
Powers-Johnson saw extensive action versus the Seahawks, playing 40 offensive snaps at right guard, but he came down with an injury along the way. Coach Pete Carroll suggested the injury isn't a long-term concern, according to Reed.
