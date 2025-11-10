default-cbs-image
Powers-Johnson (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Monday and his season is in jeopardy,Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After leaving Thursday's game against Denver in the second quarter with an ankle injury, Powers-Johnson will miss an extended period of time that could potentially end his season. It's a tough blow for the Raiders' offensive line as the rookie has started seven games at right guard this season.

