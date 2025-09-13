Raiders' Jackson Powers-Johnson: Misses practice Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Powers-Johnson (concussion) didn't participate in Friday's practice.
Powers wasn't listed on the injury report Thursday, so it's concerning that he was diagnosed with a concussion before Friday's practice. It seems unlikely that he'll pass the league's concussion protocol before Monday's game versus the Chargers. If he can't go, Alex Cappa and Caleb Rogers are the candidates to start at right guard.
