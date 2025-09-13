Powers-Jackson (concussion) has been ruled out for Las Vegas' matchup versus the Chargers on Monday, Anthony Galaviz of The Fresno Bee reports.

Powers-Jackson picked up a concussion earlier in the week and will now be forced to miss Monday's matchup. He will need to clear the league's concussion protocol in order to be eligible to make his return and in his absence, Alex Cappa will likely start at right guard.