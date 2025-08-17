default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Powers-Johnson (ribs) played 15 snaps on offense and two on special teams during Las Vegas' preseason loss to the 49ers on Saturday.

Powers-Johnson picked up a ribs injury during the team's preseason opener against the Seahawks last week but is now healthy again. The 22-year-old is expected to serve as the team's starting center once the regular season begins.

More News