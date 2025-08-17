Raiders' Jackson Powers-Johnson: Plays in preseason loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Powers-Johnson (ribs) played 15 snaps on offense and two on special teams during Las Vegas' preseason loss to the 49ers on Saturday.
Powers-Johnson picked up a ribs injury during the team's preseason opener against the Seahawks last week but is now healthy again. The 22-year-old is expected to serve as the team's starting center once the regular season begins.
More News
-
Raiders' Jackson Powers-Johnson: Dealing with ribs issue•
-
Raiders' Jackson Powers-Johnson: Healthy ahead of Week 3•
-
Raiders' Jackson Powers-Johnson: Still ill•
-
Raiders' Jackson Powers-Johnson: Questionable for Week 2•
-
Raiders' Jackson Powers-Johnson: Remains limited Wednesday•
-
Raiders' Jackson Powers-Johnson: Missing Week 1•