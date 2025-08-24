Raiders' Jackson Powers-Johnson: Will start at guard
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Powers-Johnson will start at right guard for the Raiders during the upcoming campaign, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.
Powers-Johnson had previously been listed as the team's starting center but will seemingly play at guard instead. Will Putnam will likely serve as Las Vegas' starting center instead of Powers-Johnson.
