The Raiders placed Hollister (undisclosed) on injured reserve Sunday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Hollister signed with the Raiders on Aug 2. and was competing for a depth spot at tight end behind Austin Hooper, 2023 second-round pick Michael Mayer and Jesper Horsted. Hollister split time last season with the Raiders, Vikings and Seahawks but failed to record a catch over five games. He's set to miss the 2023 season unless he reaches an injury settlement with Las Vegas.