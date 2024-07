Johanning (undisclosed) was placed on the active/PUP list by the Raiders on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Johanning signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in April, but he'll be forced to be on the sidelines for the start of the team's training camp this week as a result of an undisclosed injury. Once healthy, the offensive lineman will look to impress Las Vegas enough to earn a depth spot on their active roster.