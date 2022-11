Johnson played 20 of the Raiders' 70 snaps on offense (29 percent) but didn't log a target or carry in Sunday's 25-20 loss to the Colts.

The 20 snaps were Johnson's most since Week 5, but as per usual, the Raiders didn't utilize him as anything more than a blocker. Johnson has just two receptions on the season and has yet to carry the ball in 46 career regular-season appearances.