Johnson (concussion) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against Giants, Rachel Gossen of the Raiders' official site reports.

Johnson, who exited the Raiders' Week 8 game with a concussion, was unable to practice all week, so it's no surprise that he's been ruled out ahead of Sunday's contest. The fullback has received only one touch on offense this year, while also playing on 39 percent of Las Vegas' special teams snaps.