Johnson is set to re-sign with the Raiders on a one-year deal, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Johnson joined the Raiders in 2022 after spending his first three seasons with the Patriots. He was a reliable option for the team when they used their fullback sets, as he suited up for all 17 games. However, he was not very fantasy relevant, recording just 10 receiving yards on two receptions. The 28-year-old projects to see a similar role in 2023.