Meyers (ankle) remained limited at practice Friday.

Meyers was also limited Thursday, so he'll likely need to practice fully Saturday in order to approach Monday night's game against the Falcons without an injury designation. The wideout approached Week 14 action listed as questionable due to his ankle issue, but he was able to suit up for this past Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers while logging a 91 percent snap share and catching seven of his 10 targets for 67 yards in the contest.