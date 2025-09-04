Meyers, who is still seeking a contract extension with the Raiders, appears further entrenched as the team's No. 1 receiver following the announcement of Amari Cooper's retirement Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Meyers expressed uncertainty about the odds of he and Las Vegas reaching agreement on a long-term extension after Wednesday's practice, but the retirement of Cooper -- who inked with the Raiders last week -- could benefit him both in terms of projected target share and contract leverage. Though Las Vegas can lean on star TE Brock Browers in the passing game, the team now has little in the way of proven contributors at wideout behind Meyers. Tre Tucker tallied just a 47-539-3 receiving line while playing all 17 regular-season games last year, while rookies Dont'e Thornton and Jack Bech have yet to handle a regular-season snap. Meyers requested a trade late August and said Wednesday he doesn't intend to hold out, but negotiation leverage may have swung in his favor ahead of Sunday's road matchup against the Patriots.