Meyers failed to bring in his only target in the Raiders' 20-10 preseason loss to the Cardinals on Saturday night.

Meyers played on the Raiders' opening drive with Geno Smith and other starters but came up empty on his one opportunity. Despite a quiet preseason that saw him bring in only one of three targets for four yards, Meyers will begin the regular season against his old Patriots squad on Sunday, Sept. 7 as Las Vegas' No. 1 wide receiver, although tight end Brock Bowers could well prove to be Smith's top target over the course of the campaign.