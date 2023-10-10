Meyers turned 10 targets into seven receptions for 75 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 17-13 win over Green Bay.

Meyers welcomed back starter Jimmy Garoppolo (concussion) with open arms after receiving a season low four targets in Week 4 with rookie Aidan O'Connell filling in for the injured starter. Meyers finished as the Raiders' leading receiver with fellow starter Davante Adams (shoulder) playing at less than 100 percent Monday. The former has now reached double-digit targets in all three games that both he and Jimmy G have been active in this season. Meyers is on pace for his first 1,000-yard season after achieving a 25-274-3 receiving line through four starts with his new club. The former Patriot will begin preparing to face his old club in a home matchup against New England in Week 6.