Meyers had five receptions on six targets for 61 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 21-17 win over New England.

The Patriots' defense zoned in on No. 1 wideout Davante Adams, affording Meyers the opportunity to catch the Raiders' lone offensive touchdown Sunday. The former Patriot made his old club pay in the narrow victory, but he may be without his starting quarterback after Jimmy Garoppolo was knocked out of the game with a back injury. The free agent duo had combined forces in Las Vegas to make Meyers an early fantasy star this year, so Garoppolo's status could be key for the wideout heading into next Sunday's tilt against the Bears.