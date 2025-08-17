Meyers nabbed his only target for four yards in a preseason loss against the 49ers on Saturday.

After going catchless in Las Vegas' first exhibition contest against Seattle last Thursday, Meyers managed to haul in his only target Saturday. While the veteran wideout is lined up for a WR1 role with the Raiders, he's not expected to be the team's top option in the passing game -- that distinction will likely go to second-year tight end Brock Bowers. Meyers had the best regular season of his career last year with 87 receptions for 1,027 yards and four touchdowns, but his ability to replicate those numbers in 2025 will likely depend upon how much chemistry he has with new QB Geno Smith as well as how much the Raiders lean on their running game, which will be led by talented rookie Ashton Jeanty.