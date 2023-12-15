Meyers brought in two of four targets for 32 yards and a touchdown and completed both his pass attempts for 12 yards and another score in the Raiders' 63-21 win over the Chargers on Thursday night.

Meyers made a significant impact on just two touches, recording his seventh receiving touchdown of the season on a 22-yard grab late in the first quarter. He later added a three-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams to cap off the Raiders' opening drive of the second half after catching a wide receiver screen from Aidan O'Connell. Meyers now has reached the 60-catch mark for the third straight season, but it's worth noting his receiving score was only his second in the last seven games. Meyers draws a much tougher matchup in a Week 16 road battle against the Chiefs on Christmas Day.