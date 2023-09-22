Meyes (concussion) has fully cleared the NFL's five-step protocol for brain injuries, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN reports.

Meyers practiced in full Thursday and looks fully on track for Sunday night's matchup against the Steelers. The No. 2 wideout sat out Week 2 due to a hit sustained during the Raiders' regular-season opener, a game in which he secured nine of ten targets for 81 yards and two scores prior to departing. Meyers retaking the field alongside Davante Adams will bode well for Jimmy Garoppolo's odds of finding success through the air versus Pittsburgh's secondary.