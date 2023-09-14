Meyers (concussion) didn't take part in Wednesday's practice.

Prior to the high hit that he took from Broncos safety Kareem Jackson this past Sunday, Meyers had notched nine catches (on 10 targets) for 81 yards and two touchdowns. The aforementioned play in the waning moments of the fourth quarter sent Meyers to the concussion protocol, and he's yet to progress enough to step on the practice field. He'll have two more chances to do so this week, which also can be said for Davante Adams (foot) and DeAndre Carter (knee), both of whom were DNPs to begin Week 2 prep. Aside from that trio, Hunter Renfrow, Kristian Wilkerson and Tre Tucker are the healthy wide receivers on the Raiders' active roster.