Meyers was held to two catches on as many targets for 21 yards in Sunday's 16-12 win over the Jets.

Meyers finished with two or fewer receptions for the third consecutive week following his blazing start to the season with Las Vegas. He was able to negate last week's dip in usage by scoring the first rushing touchdown of his career against the Giants, but there were no unexpected bonuses this time around. Meyers' recent slump roughly coincides with starter Jimmy Garoppolo getting hurt and eventually demoted to backup, as the two showed great chemistry earlier in the year after joining forces in Las Vegas this past offseason. That's not to say that Meyers can't develop a similar rapport with Aidan O'Connell over time, but until that happens, the wideout's fantasy value will continue taking hits until he shows us some signs of life. That next opportunity will come against the Dolphins in Week 11.