Meyers secured eight of 11 targets for 105 yards in the Raiders' 41-24 loss to the Bengals on Sunday.

The veteran wideout was the leader across the board for the Raiders' pass catchers despite middling quarterback play from both Gardner Minshew and Desmond Ridder. Meyers' reception, yardage and target totals were also all season-high figures, and he now has at least six receptions in four of the last five games. It remains to be seen what quarterback Meyers will work with in a Week 11 road matchup against the Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 17 coming out of a Week 10 bye, but the sixth-year pro should remain the clear-cut leader of the wideout corps under any circumstance.