Raiders' Jakobi Meyers: Expected back at practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly expects Meyers (knee/toe) to practice Thursday, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.
Meyers, who logged 90 percent snap share in a Week 6 win over the Titans, didn't practice Wednesday, but his anticipated presence a day later bodes well for his chances of being available Sunday against the Chiefs. The Raiders' upcoming injury report will clarify the wideout's official participation level Thursday.
More News
-
Raiders' Jakobi Meyers: Remains sidelined Thursday•
-
Raiders' Jakobi Meyers: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Raiders' Jakobi Meyers: Recent struggles continue•
-
Raiders' Jakobi Meyers: Low output despite Bowers absence•
-
Raiders' Jakobi Meyers: Leads team with seven targets•
-
Raiders' Jakobi Meyers: Three grabs in Sunday's loss•