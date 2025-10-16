Offensive coordinator Chip Kelly expects Meyers (knee/toe) to practice Thursday, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.

Meyers, who logged 90 percent snap share in a Week 6 win over the Titans, didn't practice Wednesday, but his anticipated presence a day later bodes well for his chances of being available Sunday against the Chiefs. The Raiders' upcoming injury report will clarify the wideout's official participation level Thursday.