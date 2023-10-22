Meyers caught seven of 13 targets for 50 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-12 loss to the Bears.

The touchdown came in garbage time after rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell had replaced Brian Hoyer under center. Meyers has scored a TD in three straight games and five times total on the year, a big leap from his Patriot days when he found the end zone only twice in his first three seasons. Jimmy Garoppolo (back) is expected back in Week 8 against the Lions, but Meyers has shown he can be productive no matter who is throwing him the ball.