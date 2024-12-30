Meyers caught five of nine targets for 61 yards in Sunday's 25-10 win over the Saints.
The veteran wideout found the end zone for the first time since Week 8 with a three-yard catch in the second quarter. Meyers is up to 78 receptions on the season, leaving him five shy of tying his career high, and his 904 yards is already a new personal best. He'll try to reach 1,000 yards for the first time in a Week 18 clash with the Chargers.
