Meyers caught five of six targets for 25 yards in Sunday's 3-0 loss to the Vikings.
The Raiders' offense came out of the team's bye in a complete funk, but Meyers was still able to haul in at least four passes for the third straight game, although his grabs didn't produce much yardage. The fifth-year wideout hasn't seen double-digit targets since Week 7, but he'll look to break out in Week 15 against the Chargers.
