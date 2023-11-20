Meyers secured four of five targets for 49 yards in the Raiders' 20-13 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

Meyers was third in receptions, tied for third and targets and second in receiving yards on the afternoon, but all three totals were modest. After a busy first six games of the season, Meyers' catch and yardage tallies Sunday were his best since Week 7, while his target total tied for his highest in that sample. Meyers will aim to keep building on his rapport with rookie signal-caller Aidan O'Connell in a tough Week 12 home matchup against the Chiefs.