Meyers (knee) was a full participant in practice Wednesday, Ryan McFadden of ESPN.com reports.

The Week 8 bye apparently did him good, following an absence for the Raiders' embarrassing Week 7 loss to Kansas City. There hasn't been much good to say about the Las Vegas offense this season, but QB Geno Smith will at least have his main weapons healthy for the first time in a long time when he faces the Jaguars this Sunday. TE Brock Bowers (knee) was also a full participant Wednesday.