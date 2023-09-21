Meyers (concussion) was listed as a full practice participant Thursday.

Meyers, who was inactive in Week 2, was limited Wednesday, but the wideout's full participation in Thursday's practice has him trending toward a return to action Sunday night against the Steelers. Added context regarding Meyers' status -- including whether he has completely cleared the NFL's concussion protocol -- will arrive no later than Friday, once the Raiders' final Week 3 injury report is posted.