Meyers (concussion) turned 12 targets into seven receptions for 85 yards in Sunday's 23-18 loss to the Steelers.

Meyers returned from a one-game absence after clearing the league's concussion protocol, resuming his role as the Raiders' No. 2 wideout. His 12 targets finished only behind teammate Davante Adams, who racked up a whopping 13-172-2 receiving line on 20 targets. Meyers still finished with a strong fantasy line in his own right, and he has now recorded double-digit targets in both of his active games since joining Las Vegas this past offseason. With his health back in order and a significant role on offense, Meyers is shaping up to be a strong fantasy asset this season, which continues with a Week 4 matchup against the 0-3 Chargers next Sunday.