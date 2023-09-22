Meyers (concussion) was a full participant in practice Friday and doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game in Pittsburgh, Anthony Galaviz of The Fresno Bee reports.

Meyers was a full participant both Thursday and Friday after clearing the league's five-step concussion protocol. He missed Vegas' Week 2 loss to Buffalo after getting hurt late in the season opener against Denver. Meyers was integral to the win over the Broncos, scoring two touchdowns in his team debut. He's expected to return to a starting role on the outside opposite Davante Adams against the Steelers.