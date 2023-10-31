Meyers caught his only target for 19 yards in Monday's 26-14 loss to the Lions.

Meyers' lone target didn't come until the fourth quarter, as Jimmy Garoppolo threw for just 62 yards through the first three quarters and finished with 126 passing yards in the quarterback's return from a back injury. The wide receiver also made a heads-up play later in the fourth to momentarily keep the Raiders' faint hopes alive, jumping on top of a Josh Jacobs fumble and advancing it one yard. Meyers had at least four catches in four of his previous six appearances this season, so he'll likely be much more involved in Week 9 against the Giants, assuming Garoppolo puts forth a sharper performance.