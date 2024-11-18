Meyers secured four of six targets for 28 yards and rushed once for 20 yards in the Raiders' 34-19 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

It was an atypical stat line all the way around for Meyers, who recorded the longest rush of his career but also posted his lowest receiving yardage tally of the campaign. The veteran pass catcher did record at least four catches for the seventh straight game, but he's only eclipsed the century mark once, in Week 9 against the Bengals, over the course of the season. Meyers usually gets more mileage out of his pass-catching opportunities than he did Sunday, but he'll face a daunting task against the Broncos at home in Week 12.