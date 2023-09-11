Meyers is in the league's five-step concussion protocol Monday, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.

Meyers suffered a concussion during Sunday's 17-16 win over the Broncos, a contest that saw him secure nine of 10 targets for 81 yards and two touchdowns. He suffered the injury on a hit from Kareem Jackson late in the fourth quarter. Meyers will need to gain full medical clearance before he can suit up again, making his status unclear for Week 2's matchup in Buffalo. Hunter Renfrow would stand to step up behind Davante Adams if Meyers is forced to miss any time.