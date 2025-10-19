Meyers (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

Though Meyers was able to take a questionable tag into the weekend after he followed up a pair of missed practices Wednesday and Thursday with a limited session Friday, the wideout ultimately didn't display enough progress in his recovery from the knee injury during a pregame workout to get the green light to play in Kansas City. With top tight end Brock Bowers (knee) also set to miss a third straight game, quarterback Geno Smith will be without his top two pass catchers in Week 7. The absences of Meyers and Bowers on Sunday should free up more opportunities in the passing game for tight end Michael Mayer, running back Ashton Jeanty and wideouts Tre Tucker, Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton. With the Raiders on bye for Week 8, Meyers will set his sights on a return to action Nov. 2 versus the Jaguars.