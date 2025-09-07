Meyers brought in eight of 10 targets for 97 yards in the Raiders' 20-13 win over the Patriots on Sunday.

Facing his old squad, Meyers finished with team-leading reception and target totals while checking in just behind Brock Bowers (knee) in receiving yards. The veteran wideout displayed encouraging rapport with new quarterback Geno Smith, and Meyers' final line was a signature one for a receiver that's made his living in the league excelling in the short- and medium-range passing windows. Meyers should be very busy again during a Week 2 home divisional showdown with the Chargers on Monday night, Sept. 15.