The Raiders are in line to sign Meyers to a three-year, $33 million contract, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Meyers heads to a familiar offensive scheme under coach Josh McDaniels while landing a relatively affordable deal, including $21 million guaranteed. After operating as New England's top wideout in recent years, Meyers now slots in as a comfortable No. 2 option behind top receiver Davante Adams, giving new quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) a more complete complement of skill-position players. Meyers' departure leaves the Patriots with a significant void to fill in the passing game.