Raiders' Jakobi Meyers: Leads team with seven targets
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Meyers brought in four of seven targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 25-24 loss to Chicago.
Meyers wound up leading the Raiders in targets with seven Sunday, but the end result was a season low in receiving yards (30). The veteran starter's yardage total has decreased on a weekly basis, but he was able to buck a similar trend in targets with Sunday's seven looks from QB Geno Smith. Meyers should continue providing a solid fantasy floor with a steady diet of targets as the Raiders prepare to face the Colts next Sunday.
